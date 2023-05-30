'Your Move' art installation removed from Center City plaza

It's time to say goodbye to a beloved Philadelphia art installation at Thomas Paine Plaza in Center City.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's time to say goodbye to a beloved Philadelphia art installation at Thomas Paine Plaza in Center City.

After careful consideration, city officials say "Your Move" will be permanently removed due to upcoming renovations, the artwork's poor condition, and the ongoing expensive costs associated with its maintenance.

"We express our gratitude for the great impact that "Your Move" has had on our community, we understand and share the feelings of loss and sadness experienced by those who have connected deeply with this cherished public art installation. Its removal will certainly create a void for many who appreciate its beauty and significance to Philadelphia and Center City," officials said in a news release.

"Your Move" was commissioned in 1996 through the city's Percent for Art Program.

Created by Daniel Martinez, Renee Petropoulis and Roger White, the installation consists of game pieces from the board games Chess, Sorry, Parcheesi, Monopoly, Bingo, Dominoes, and Checkers.