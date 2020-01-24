Children and Youth Services employee faces human trafficking charges in Delaware County

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Children and Youth Services employee in Delaware County faces human trafficking, promoting prostitution and related charges.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer says 27-year-old Candace Talley of Sicklerville, New Jersey exploited a woman whose children were in foster care, and whose case Talley was managing.

Investigators say Talley forced another woman into prostitution, promising a favorable custody recommendation for the victim's children.

Talley is accused of essentially earning a finder's fee by enlisting prostitutes and driving them to and from jobs.

Stollsteimer said, "It is truly horrible, and beyond imagination, that someone who is responsible for insuring the welfare of children would pressure their mother into acts of prostitution for her own personal enrichment, and with the promise of a favorable custody recommendation, as this defendant is charged with doing."

The District Attorney's Criminal Investigation Division took Talley into custody Thursday morning.

A judge set Talley's bail at $25,000, unsecured, with home monitoring.
