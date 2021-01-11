Youth sports competitions resume in Delaware

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Youth sports competitions are allowed to resume Monday in Delaware.
The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association confirmed the restart with the Division of Public Health.
Governor John Carney authorized games, matches and competitions to resume for winter sports, including basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track.
One spectator may accompany each student athlete to single-game competitions.
A decision on tournaments has not yet been made.
