Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles sign former Indianapolis Colts receiver Zach Pascal to 1-year deal

Pascal is reunited with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, who was the offensive coordinator in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles signed wide receiver Zach Pascal to a one-year contract on Monday.

Pascal had 38 catches for 384 yards and three touchdowns last season for Indianapolis.

The 27-year-old spent his first four NFL seasons with the Colts. He has 150 catches for 1,888 yards and 15 TDs.

Pascal is reunited with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, who was the offensive coordinator in Indianapolis from 2018-20.

He joins a receiving group that includes 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and 2020 first-rounder Jalen Reagor.

The Eagles signed edge rusher Hasson Reddick last week and brought back six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox on a one-year deal after releasing him for salary cap purposes.

The team also re-signed running back Boston Scott, wide receiver Greg Ward and defensive back Andre Chachere to one-year contracts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflphiladelphia eaglesindianapolis colts
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Philadelphia Eagles bring back Pro Bowl DT Fletcher Cox on 1-year deal
NFL draft order 2022: All 262 picks over seven rounds, plus team-by...
Philadelphia Eagles, safety Anthony Harris agree to 1-year deal
Source: Philadelphia Eagles to release DT Fletcher Cox, open to re-...
TOP STORIES
Robbery suspect shot to death, victim hospitalized in Olney: Police
2 Pennsylvania troopers, man killed; police open DUI probe
Police: Old City home invasion suspect was wearing 'glittery boots'
15-year-old who shot girls near Temple tied to other shootings: Police
Elementary school principal dies after motorcycle crash
NJ cheerleaders invited to compete with best in Orlando, Florida
Penn Medicine, Drexel, Wawa to offer free SEPTA passes to employees
Show More
Jackson faces initial round of questioning during hearings
Super-valued: Special copy of Marvel Comics #1 fetches $2.4M
Pinball Gallery attracting gamers to Malvern
Man dies after shooting in North Philadelphia
Man shot and killed outside Olney bar
More TOP STORIES News