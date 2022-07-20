soccer

Coatesville's Zack Steffen, hopeful for World Cup start, loaned to Middlesbrough

Steffen is competing with Matt Turner and Ethan Horvath to start at the World Cup.

FILE: Manchester City's Zack Steffen during the warm-up before the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, Pool)

PHILADELPHIA -- American goalkeeper Zack Steffen was loaned from Manchester City to second-tier Middlesbrough for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, a move he hopes will help him compete to start at the World Cup.

"Everyone knows his situation. He needed to play because of the World Cup," Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder said. "He had an agreement with Man City, but he could have easily stayed there and sat comfortably as their No. 2. He wanted to go out and he's agreed to come here. I think it's a big coup for us."



Steffen, a 27-year-old from Coatesville, Pennsylvania, has been Ederson's backup at City since the start of the 2020-21 season after spending 2019-20 on loan to Fortuna Düsseldorf. He signed with City from Major League Soccer's Columbus in July 2019.

Steffen played in just nine matches last season - one Premier League game along with four in the FA Cup, two League Cup, one Champions League and the Community Shield.

He agreed in November to a contract with City that runs until 2025.



"We knew we had to improve the goalkeeping department," Wilder said. "We brought in Liam Roberts and now we're adding Zack, who has just signed a 4 1/2-year deal with Man City. Man City don't hand out 4 1/2-year contracts if they don't think anything of them."

Steffen is competing with Matt Turner and Ethan Horvath to start at the World Cup, where the U.S. plays Wales, England and Iran in the group stage this November. Steffen started six of 14 qualifiers and Turner started eight.

Turner, 28, left Major League Soccer's New England Revolution to join Arsenal this month, and he figures to be a backup to Aaron Ramsdale.

Horvath, 26, was loaned from Nottingham Forest to second-tier Luton Town this month, also in a search of playing time, He made just 11 appearances last season, two in the FA Cup, two in the League Cup, six league starts, and then replaced an injured Brice Samba in the final minutes of the promotion playoff final in May, when Forest returned to the Premier League for 2022-23.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscoatesvilleworld cupsoccer
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SOCCER
Union rally late to defeat Revolution
Philadelphia Union edges Inter Miami to stay first in East
Andre Blake makes five saves as Union and Crew draw
Chicago Fire stun Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Extended heat wave to last to early next week
Mom speaks about Sesame Place incident: 'Disgusting and unbelievable'
College student tied up, robbed at gunpoint in off-campus Philly home
Hit-and-run driver crashes into 2 girls, critically injures woman
Consumer Reports has advice on stopping annoying spam texts
Woman wakes up from 2-year coma and identifies brother as her attacker
Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What are the symptoms?
Show More
Hunting Park pool remains closed as city heads into heat wave
Monkeypox vaccines being distributed across tri-state area
Stanton, Buxton lead AL over NL in 9th straight All-Star win
Teenager becomes Philly's 300th homicide victim of the year
Retired 70-year-old heath care worker diving into new job
More TOP STORIES News