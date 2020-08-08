Zamar Jones, 7-year-old Philadelphia boy caught in crossfire, to be laid to rest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 7-year-old boy shot while playing outside in West Philadelphia will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Police said Zamar Jones was playing on his front porch on the 200 block of North Simpson Street around 7:40 p.m. last Saturday when a group of men started shooting and he was caught in the crossfire.

RELATED: 7-year-old boy dies after being shot in head while playing on Philadelphia porch
Zamar was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he died on Monday afternoon.

Christopher Linder, 27, Michael Banks, 30, and Damar Jones, 27, have been charged in connection with his death, according to authorities.
