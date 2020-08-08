Zamar Jones, 7-year-old Philadelphia boy caught in crossfire, to be laid to rest

Police said Zamar Jones was playing on his front porch on the 200 block of North Simpson Street around 7:40 p.m. last Saturday when a group of men started shooting and he was caught in the crossfire.
Zamar was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he died on Monday afternoon.
Christopher Linder, 27, Michael Banks, 30, and Damar Jones, 27, have been charged in connection with his death, according to authorities.