Hey Zenbo! University of Delaware's social robot teaches kids cybersecurity

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A robot created at the University of Delaware is teaching kids cybersecurity.His name is Zenbo, the social robot.He's about two-feet tall and is programmed to tell children's stories.Action News caught up with him inside a classroom at the College School on UDel's campus.Zenbo teaches kids about the importance of protecting your information and identity, through stories that make the information more relatable.Researchers say children learn more when they are interacting with a companion.