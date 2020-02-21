Hey Zenbo! University of Delaware's social robot teaches kids cybersecurity

His name is Zenbo, the social robot.
A social #robot named #Zenbo is helping #UDel researchers teach kids about #cybersecurity. https://t.co/pCirVCTNxl @NSF @UDCEHD @UDengineering @UDCRESP @tcs_ud pic.twitter.com/T4gUyqJJ9Q— UD Research (@UDResearch) February 10, 2020
He's about two-feet tall and is programmed to tell children's stories.
Action News caught up with him inside a classroom at the College School on UDel's campus.
There's that news van again!!#Zenbo and 6ABC visited TCS today. Look for us on tonight's news broadcast!!@UDCEHD @UDSOE #edtech #universityschools @ChrystallaMouza #netde @6abc pic.twitter.com/CEGYH8enj6— TCS at UD (@tcs_ud) February 20, 2020
Zenbo teaches kids about the importance of protecting your information and identity, through stories that make the information more relatable.
Researchers say children learn more when they are interacting with a companion.