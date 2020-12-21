Technology

Zoom to lift time limit on free calls during Christmas holiday

By Ashley Siu
SAN FRANCISCO -- Zoom has a gift for families this holiday season. The video conferencing platform will drop its 40-minute time limit on calls from free accounts starting on Wednesday.

The San Jose-based company wrote in a blog post, "COVID-19 has changed how we live, work, and celebrate in 2020, and like everything else this year, the holiday season doesn't look the same."

Local, state and federal officials have cautioned people against traveling this holiday season because of the pandemic. A safe alternative is to gather virtually on Zoom.

Unlimited meetings begin 7 a.m. PT on Wednesday, December 23 and run through 3 a.m. PT on Saturday, December 26.

Zoom says it will also drop the time limit next week, from December 30 to January 2, so families can ring in the new year.

Users do not need to take any special action. Zoom says the time limit will automatically be lifted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyholidaycoronavirusfamilycoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congress finalizes agreement on stimulus package
1 killed in fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Hurts will be Eagles starting QB against Cowboys on Sunday
Christmas star: Jupiter, Saturn to form bright 'double planet'
Dr. Fauci tells kids he vaccinated Santa Claus on 'Sesame Street'
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts on Big Island, produces steam cloud
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and chilly today, rain and wind for Christmas Eve
Show More
17-year-old volunteer gets coronavirus vaccine to encourage Philly community
Here's what needs to happen for Eagles to get into playoffs
EXPLAINER: Are new coronavirus strains cause for concern?
Deer comes out of nowhere, nearly hits officer | WATCH
Mixed reaction as Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
More TOP STORIES News