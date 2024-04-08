Temple Health team helps reduce fear and stress after a new diabetes diagnosis

A diabetes diagnosis means a lot of changes to daily life. Temple Health helps patients through every step.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Every year, 1.2 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes.

That's about two every minute.

A new diagnosis means a lot of changes to daily life.

However, a team at Temple Health helps patients thru every step.

"Ninety percent of diabetes decisions are made by the patient," says Casey Dascher, RD, CDCES, a certified diabetes care specialist at Temple Health.

Dachser says new patients often feel overwhelmed, trying to manage nutrition, exercise, blood sugar levels, medication - and stress.

She and Lindsey Verano, RD, CDCES, a diabetic education teammate, know education isn't enough.

Patients need support, too.

"We're individualizing their care. We're trying to provide them with the tools and the resources that they need to navigate these challenges daily," says Verano.

It begins with a series of three visits, with the first geared to the essentials.

"Managing blood sugars, preventing complications, treating the high blood sugars, preventing the lows," says Verano.

Patients also train on various devices.

"For most patients, it's become a game changer. It's reducing finger sticks, so it improves quality of life," she says.

The second visit focuses on nutrition.

"Reviewing food labels, healthy eating, reducing sodium, controlling carbohydrates," she notes.

The last session is on managing lifestyles.

"So stress management, importance of sleep, physical activity," Verano says.

Patients learn a lot of tips and tricks during the three sessions.

"Caffeine raises blood sugar. So even if you drink black coffee with no sugar, creamer in it, it will raise blood sugar," Dascher says of a fact that surprises patients most often.

The same for diet soda.

The education program stresses convenience, holding meetings across multiple offices, multiple languages, daytime or evening, as well as telehealth.

Dascher and Verano have seen patients make big strides: reducing their A-1C blood sugars, blood pressure, and cholesterol, and weight.

And many have been successful at keeping the weight off.

Some patients reduce or even come off medications, a testimony to the teamwork of patients and educators.

"Diabetes is tough. It is a 24/7 condition. There are no days off.," Dascher emphasizes. "We are working through that into individually letting know that patients are the captains of this team. We are the supporting players."

Insurance covers up to 10 hours of education after the diagnosis.

And if there's a change in treatment or condition, patients can get a new physician referral to come back for added support.