WEATHER ALERT
Flood Watch
Full Story
LIVE: StormTracker 6 Live Radar
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Equity Report
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Delaware
Share
Tweet
Email
Final goodbyes for beloved elementary school principal
Friends, family and students gathered to say their final goodbyes to Dr. Terrance "Newt" Newton.
Plea deals set in remaining rape cases against former UDel athlete
William Penn junior throws 1st perfect game in school history
2 women die after being pulled from Delaware house fire
Delaware fire leaves 2 in critical condition
1 in custody following barricade situation at Delaware home
As residents struggle with rising costs, DE offers tax rebates to help
More Stories
Teen confronted by carjacking suspect at Target lot at Christiana Mall
Del. officials propose $300 payments to taxpayers to address inflation
'King Richard' screenwriter, a Delaware native, up for first Oscar
2 things that could change trajectory of fuel prices
Elementary school principal dies after motorcycle crash
Officials ID man shot, killed by police in Dewey Beach
DE officials investigate police-involved shooting that left 1 man dead
Fmr. Wildcat, now Blue Hens star: Dylan Painter ready to dance
Local VA medical center changes recommended in new report
Brush fires send smoke billowing over New Jersey and Delaware
Funeral service held for fallen fire chief in Delaware
Woman carjacks 2 drivers, kills pedestrian during rampage: Police
Show More
Show Fewer
More Stories
Plea deals set in remaining rape cases against former UDel athlete
William Penn junior throws 1st perfect game in school history
2 women die after being pulled from Delaware house fire
Delaware fire leaves 2 in critical condition
1 in custody following barricade situation at Delaware home
As residents struggle with rising costs, DE offers tax rebates to help
Teen confronted by carjacking suspect at Target lot at Christiana Mall
Del. officials propose $300 payments to taxpayers to address inflation
'King Richard' screenwriter, a Delaware native, up for first Oscar
2 things that could change trajectory of fuel prices
Elementary school principal dies after motorcycle crash
Officials ID man shot, killed by police in Dewey Beach
DE officials investigate police-involved shooting that left 1 man dead
Fmr. Wildcat, now Blue Hens star: Dylan Painter ready to dance
Local VA medical center changes recommended in new report
Brush fires send smoke billowing over New Jersey and Delaware
Funeral service held for fallen fire chief in Delaware
Woman carjacks 2 drivers, kills pedestrian during rampage: Police
Show More
Show Fewer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates