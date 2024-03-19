Colorectal Cancer Screening and Treatments

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Colorectal cancer, a disease on the rise in the United States, is largely preventable with early screening and detection.

Main Line Health is one of the first in the country to have new, state-of-the-art technology to help diagnose and treat colorectal cancer in its early stages.

Dr. Phillip Pearson, Colorectal Surgeon at Main Line Health, talks about which patients are most at risk for developing colorectal cancer, and walks us through the screening process to help ease anyone who may be feeling anxious about the procedure.

He also discusses advanced treatment options that are available right in our community, including the latest innovations in minimally invasive surgical techniques.

