Owner of Alto Bakery & Caffé Offering a Taste of Italy with Slow Food, Fast

Warminster, Pa. (WPVI) -- Franca Grispino and her family opened Alto Bakery & Caffé last January in Warminster, PA. It's an offshoot of the family's Altomonte's Italian Markets, named for Franca's hometown back in Italy.

She says they have "all kind of pastry" and "the best sandwich."

The family has been in the food business since 1971, and their newest venture brings a concept from Italy to Bucks County, PA.

Her daughter, Maria Grispino Nappi who also serves as the Chief Marketing Officer for the bakery, says they're doing "slow food, fast," and it's all homemade "from scratch."

"You might not have a lot of time to sit, but you can have a quick espresso standing up," she says.

Franca's son, Vincent Grispino, serves as the Chief Operating Officer for Alto Bakery & Caffé. Both Vincent and Maria grew up in the family's food business.

"When we start 1971, me and my husband, we come from Italy three years before, and we opened a store, corner store in Germantown area," says Franca Grispino. "It was a butcher shop, grocery store."

"We did everything, I mean that was just our second home," says Grispino Nappi.

"The customer interaction was one of my favorite things, and still is today," says her brother.

Franca says she treats all her customers "like my family."

The Roman-style pizza is a big draw. There are a variety of rectangles.

Vincent says there's also "the Tonda," which is a round, thin and crispy pizza.

"We use Italian flour, Tipo 00," says Maria. "It's non-GMO, it's unbromated, it's unbleached. It makes a difference in your body."

Grab-and-go style Italian sandwiches are also available, like the Caprese.

Vincent says all the lunch meats used are "imported Italian meats." They also use imported Italian cheeses.

And many desserts are made fresh on-site, like the cannoli.

"A lot of the stuff, it's our family recipe," says Franca.

"We have tiramisu that everyone loves, crème brlée, éclairs," says Grispino Nappi.

Croissants, in specialty flavors, are hand-rolled. They make pistachio, chocolate and raspberry.

Now, some of Grispino's grandkids work in the business too.

"I'm proud of them," she says. "We work together."

"We're lucky that we get to be able to do what we love and carry on our tradition," says Grispino Nappi.

