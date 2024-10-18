Why Breast Cancer Awareness is So Important

Every October, you are likely to see an abundance of information about breast cancer. That's a good thing-awareness is crucial because early detection often leads to more effective treatment outcomes.

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women, excluding skin cancers. It accounts for 30% of all new cancer diagnoses in women each year. In the U.S., a woman has about a 13% chance, or a 1 in 8 likelihood, of developing breast cancer during her lifetime. While breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women, following lung cancer, the chance of a woman dying from breast cancer is relatively low-about 2.5%, or 1 in 40.

"Advancements in breast cancer care have led to earlier diagnosis, newer treatment options, and less invasive surgeries that have significantly improved patient outcomes," says Alycia So, MD, Assistant Professor in the Department of Surgery at Fox Chase Cancer Center.

Today, there are more than 4 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S., including women still undergoing treatment and those who have completed it. "Greater awareness has undoubtedly led to more women being screened for breast cancer and earlier detection of the disease. Finding breast cancer early is important as it more likely to be treated successfully," says Dr. So.

Recognizing the Signs and Symptoms of Breast Cancer

It's important for every woman to be familiar with how her breasts normally look and feel so she can detect any changes. "While being vigilant about changes in your breasts is important, regular mammograms and clinical breast exams are still essential for detecting breast cancer before symptoms appear," says Dr. So.

Signs of breast cancer may include:



A lump in the breast or underarm

Swelling or thickening of the breast

Skin irritation or dimpling

Persistent breast pain

Redness, scaliness, or thickening of the nipple or breast skin

Nipple inversion

Nipple discharge (not breast milk)

Any changes in breast size or shape

Understanding Breast Cancer Risk Factors

The primary risk factors for breast cancer are being a woman and aging, as most breast cancers are found in women over 55. Other uncontrollable factors include family history, race, breast density, and menstrual history. Genetic mutations, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, also increase the risk of developing breast cancer.

However, some risk factors are lifestyle-related, such as using birth control pills, hormone therapy after menopause, alcohol consumption, being overweight, and lack of physical activity. Having risk factors doesn't mean you will develop breast cancer, but it's essential to understand them and take steps to reduce controllable risks.

To lower your risk of breast cancer:



Maintain a healthy weight by balancing food intake with physical activity.

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity weekly.

Limit or avoid alcohol. The ACS recommends women limit themselves to one alcoholic drink per day.

Breast Cancer Screening Guidelines

At Fox Chase Cancer Center, we follow the breast cancer screening guidelines from the American College of Radiology (ACR) and the Society of Breast Imaging (SBI):



All women should undergo a risk assessment at age 30 to determine if they need earlier screening.

Women at average risk should begin screening at age 40.

Women diagnosed with breast cancer, especially before age 50, may benefit from additional screening with MRI.

"There are three primary tests used to detect breast cancer, each with its own benefits and risks. It's important for women to consult with their doctors about the best option for them," says Dr. So.

Mammograms: X-ray exams used to detect breast changes. The effectiveness of detection depends on the size of the tumor and breast tissue density. 3D mammography, in particular, takes pictures from multiple angles and uses computer software to reconstruct detailed images.

Breast Ultrasound: Often used along with mammography, especially for women with dense breast tissue or those unable to undergo MRI.

Breast MRI: May be used to screen high-risk women and gather more information about a suspicious area found on a mammogram or ultrasound.

At Fox Chase Cancer Center, we offer a comprehensive Risk Assessment Program for individuals concerned about their cancer risk. By staying aware and taking proactive steps, we can continue to make significant progress in the fight against breast cancer.

