Why We All Should Care About Air Quality

But the spring and summer also bring episodes of poor air quality to the Greater Philadelphia region.
The longer days of bright sunshine and higher temperatures help bake pollutants from our cars, trucks, and even gas-powered lawnmowers into harmful ground-level ozone. Unlike the ozone layer in the atmosphere, ground-level ozone is bad for our lungs when inhaled, and especially harmful to older adults with reduced lung capacity and children, whose lungs are still developing. Those with existing respiratory conditions are also more susceptible to lung damage from summer air pollution. See who's most at risk here.
The good news is that we can all take positive actions to protect our family's lung health and to reduce those harmful pollutants in the first place.
- try to link" your errands to avoid cold starts - and don't idle.
- refuel early in the morning or late in the evening when the temperature is lower, and don't "top off" your tank
- keep your tires properly inflated
Practicing these simple steps on bad air quality days turn into good habits that improve the air we breathe every day, all year long. Being aware daily of outdoor air quality, and sharing this information with family members, co-workers, and your community, is a great step towards protecting your family's health and the environment.
