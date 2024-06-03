Local small businesses get a boost at Chase for Business' The Experience: Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local Spotlight visits City Winery Philadelphia for The Experience: Philly, an event hosted by Chase for Business.

It was an all-day expo packed with learning and networking opportunities.

The Experience: Philly aims to prepare local business owners with the tools and resources they need to start, run and grow their businesses.

Josué Figueroa, Senior Business Consultant with Chase for Business, shares what he hopes small business owners will take away from these educational sessions as well as other ways Chase for Business is currently supporting the business community.

