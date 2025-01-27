Self-collections could boost cervical screening rates

The FDA's approval last spring of cervical cancer tests which allow patients to collect their own samples could increase screening.

The FDA's approval last spring of cervical cancer tests which allow patients to collect their own samples could increase screening.

The FDA's approval last spring of cervical cancer tests which allow patients to collect their own samples could increase screening.

The FDA's approval last spring of cervical cancer tests which allow patients to collect their own samples could increase screening.

FOX CHASE (WPVI) -- Cervical cancer cases are going up among women over the age of 30.

However, some new approvals by the Food & Drug Administration could change that.

"The biggest thing that we've needed is access to screening," says Dr. Arielle Weiss, a gynecologic oncologist at Fox Chase Cancer Center.

Dr Weiss says almost 30% of women can't or don't get regular Pap tests.

Many live in poverty or "health care deserts" with few health care providers - especially gynecologists.

To boost testing, the FDA last year approved two tests, Onclarity HPV and Cobas HPV, which allow patients to collect cell samples themselves.

The tests use swabs or brushes similar to the familiar COVID tests.

"It allows cervical cancer screening to move back into the primary care setting," Dr Weiss notes.

And soon, it could go even further.

"There's this, you know, trial going on worldwide, to bring it into the home setting," she says, adding "That could be even more exciting."

The CDC says the home test for colon cancer has helped raise screening rates since it came onto the market.

Dr. Weiss says expanded access might address another screening issue.

Women should start Pap tests at age 21, with screening for HPV, the human papillomavirus, beginning at age 25.

And those should continue till age 65.

However, the doctor says that doesn't always happen.

From her experience, "We often see that a lot of women, you know, when they're done their childbearing years, stop seeing the gynecologist."

Women may not realize they're still at risk for cervical cancer as they age.

In fact, 50 is now the average age for diagnosis.

"It's important to continue that screening, you know, after childbearing years, up through that age of 65," Dr. Weiss says.

Beyond screening, there's the HPV vaccine, recommended for girls and boys starting at age 9.

Catch-up doses are OK'd for women and men up to age 45.

It blocks 9 HPV strains responsible for about 5% of all cancers.

"HPV vaccination has really been groundbreaking and really impactful for cervical cancer," she says.

Indeed, Australia is on track to virtually eliminate cervical cancer by 2035, because of its high vaccination rates.