Dispelling common breast cancer myths

ByPaola Nunez WPVI logo
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 1:30PM
Why Breast Cancer Awareness is So Important
Finding breast cancer early is important as it is more likely to be treated successfully, making Breast Cancer Awareness important to all women.

Jefferson Health's Breast Care team brings together the region's leading cancer specialists and breast surgeons dedicated to creating advanced treatment plans with precision medicine, innovative trials, continued education and support resources.

Doctor Archit Naik, Breast Surgical Oncologist with Jefferson's Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center joins Local Spotlight to dispel some common breast cancer myths.

He also tells us what sets Jefferson's breast cancer treatment program apart from the rest.

To learn more, visit JeffersonHealth.org/BreastCancer.

