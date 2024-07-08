Golf in the Poconos at Split Rock Country Club, Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort and Woodloch Springs

Are you a golf enthusiast looking for the perfect escape to cooler climes?

Our first stop was Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort, which features the beautiful number seven on the blue course.

Head golf pro Nick Lussier shared insights about the newly installed permanent bridge, a welcome upgrade for year-round play.

Next up is Woodloch Springs.

Take on Hell's Gate Gorge, the 577-yard double dogleg par five at hole 14.

Director of Golf John Pillar guides us through this thrilling course.

Historic Pocono Manor's iconic par 3, hole seven, presents its own set of challenges, showing their signature hole surrounded by water and trees.

Director of Golf Greg Wall reminisces about Arnold Palmer's visit, adding a touch of history to this memorable hole.

At Split Rock Country Club, hole 11 is known for its beauty and challenge.

This signature par 5 demands precise shots, making it a favorite among golfers.

Finally, Skytop Lodge's hole 2 a par 4r, offers stunning vistas and a strategically challenging fairway.

Head Golf Pro Justin Alunni provides tips for mastering this course.

Take advantage of these fantastic golf experiences in the Poconos!

