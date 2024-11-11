Fine Wine & Good Spirits Fall Cocktail Recipe

Try this Autumn Apple Spice cocktail, one that mixologists describe as both sweet and spicy and easy to scale up for tailgating or holiday gatherings.

On Fridays and Saturdays from 4-6 p.m., the Fine Wine & Good Spirits Granary Store at 20th and Callowhill Streets takes on a happy hour vibe, with certified wine specialist Russ Johnson selecting four premium collection wines for free sampling at the 2nd floor Tasting Bar.

Johnson, an expert sommelier, is the guy to talk to for any and all wine questions-from food pairings to the perfect wine for a special occasion.

Premium collection stores like The Granary have the largest variety of the Chairman's selection wines.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits is able to purchase the wine in the program in bulk quantities and then pass the savings on to customers.

The wines have tags that show how much the price has been discounted and include information on everything from scores to descriptions from certified wine professionals on the flavor profile.

In November and December, there's a Fill-A-Tote special on 12 wines.

You can mix and match 6 bottles from the selection and you'll save $14 and get a free tote.

You can shop in-store or online 24/7.

Johnson says shipping is free on orders over $99.

You'll find hundreds of cocktail recipes on the website as well, including this Autumn Apple Spice, a cocktail that Johnson describes as both sweet and spicy and easy to scale up for tailgating or holiday gatherings.

Autumn Apple Spice Cocktail Recipe

Cinnamon Syrup recipe

Ingredients:

2-3 cinnamon sticks

1/2 cup of water

1/2 cup of sugar

Put all together in sauce pan and bring to a boil

Once it's boiling, cut the heat to low and simmer for about 15 minutes

Mix it then strain it. Once it's cool, it's ready to use