Fine Wine & Good Spirits: Thanksgiving feast wines for every budget

We reached out to the experts at Fine Wine & Good Spirits to pick the perfect wine -- for all budgets -- to enjoy this Thanksgiving season.

We reached out to the experts at Fine Wine & Good Spirits to pick the perfect wine -- for all budgets -- to enjoy this Thanksgiving season.

We reached out to the experts at Fine Wine & Good Spirits to pick the perfect wine -- for all budgets -- to enjoy this Thanksgiving season.

We reached out to the experts at Fine Wine & Good Spirits to pick the perfect wine -- for all budgets -- to enjoy this Thanksgiving season.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We reached out to the experts at Fine Wine & Good Spirits to pick the perfect wine -- for all budgets -- to enjoy this Thanksgiving season.

ENTRY LEVEL WINES

If you're looking for an affordable wine that goes with everything, Fine Wine & Good Spirits wine specialist Max Gottesfeld says try Prosecco. If it's bubbly, it works.

If you're looking to impress with something less known, Max recommends the French pickpoul, which he describes as similar to a Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio.

He calls the Beaujolais a super juicy choice for the turkey dinner.

MIDDLE RANGE WINES

If you want to spend a bit more, Max says go with the Bugey-Cerdon, a naturally bubbly wine with a fun name and lower alcohol content that pairs well with all foods.

For a super fruity vegan wine, Max says everyone tends to like the Santa Julia or the Fresco di Masi.

SHOWSTOPPER WINES

For a real showstopper, Max describes the dry Lambrusco as 'the best wine people have never tried.'

He describes the Bundlach Bundschu Gewürztraminer as a luxurious wine that costs about $25 but tastes like you spent $100.

For about $40, you can try Rose Rock's super flavorful Pinot Noir. Max promises it's worth the extra money.

For dessert, he recommends Madeira, citing its sweet taste and cool history, dating back to the American Colonies.

Because it's oxidized and fortified, Madeira will keep for years after it's opened.

For high-quality wines at a great price, shop the chairman's selection, available online and in premium collection stores like the one where Max is located at 1112 Chestnut Street.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits is one of the largest buyers of wine in the world, which gives them purchasing power.

They can then pass on that significant savings to customers.

The Fill-A-Tote program is another way to save, with 12 wines to choose from in November and December.

Buy 6 of one or any combination of the 12 and you'll save $14 and get a free tote bag.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

1112 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

215-923-1790

Online orders must be placed by Wednesday, Nov. 20th to receive shipments by Thanksgiving