The Funplex is filled with fall fun for its upcoming season

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Funplex is currently hosting Funtober Fest, with its last day on October 13th.

There are rides outside, face painting, and pumpkin picking for kids.

Inside, you can enjoy various rides like the go-kart track or enjoy some games at the arcade.

Be sure to try their new fall-themed menu with items like their roast beef sandwich, donut holes, and candy apples.

For those over 21, you can try new festive drinks such as the white peach sangria, Captain Cider, and witches brew.

Enjoy your drink over at Strike and Sip or at the well-loved Adult Night After Dark series they're bringing back this fall season.

The last two Fridays of October, the funplex will be spookier than usual for Halloween-themed adult nights.

The Funplex is offering its biggest membership discount during Thanksgiving for their hotel right next door.

When you buy a night stay you can get a second night at half off.

For Black Friday, you can get any of their memberships all year or summer membership, at the most discounted rate.

For more information visit the Funplex website.

