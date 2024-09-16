WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
SPONSORED CONTENT

Hyundai Hope on Wheels is helping in the fight against pediatric cancer

ByPaola Nunez WPVI logo
Monday, September 16, 2024 3:36PM
Hyundai Hope on Wheels: Helping kids fight cancer
Hyundai's Hope On Wheels supports pediatric cancer research and improves care for children fighting cancer.

Hyundai's Hope On Wheels is dedicated to supporting pediatric cancer research that finds innovative approaches and improves care for children fighting cancer.

This year marks Hyundai's 26th year in the fight against childhood cancer, making it one of the longest-running corporate social responsibility efforts in the automotive industry.

Burns Hyundai President Peter Lanzavecchia shares how this amazing effort began and the impact it has made.

For more information on Hyundai Hope On Wheels or to donate to stop childhood cancer, please visit HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW