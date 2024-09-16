Hyundai Hope on Wheels is helping in the fight against pediatric cancer

Hyundai's Hope On Wheels supports pediatric cancer research and improves care for children fighting cancer.

Hyundai's Hope On Wheels supports pediatric cancer research and improves care for children fighting cancer.

Hyundai's Hope On Wheels supports pediatric cancer research and improves care for children fighting cancer.

Hyundai's Hope On Wheels supports pediatric cancer research and improves care for children fighting cancer.

Hyundai's Hope On Wheels is dedicated to supporting pediatric cancer research that finds innovative approaches and improves care for children fighting cancer.

This year marks Hyundai's 26th year in the fight against childhood cancer, making it one of the longest-running corporate social responsibility efforts in the automotive industry.

Burns Hyundai President Peter Lanzavecchia shares how this amazing effort began and the impact it has made.

For more information on Hyundai Hope On Wheels or to donate to stop childhood cancer, please visit HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org.