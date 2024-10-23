What are the latest advancements in breast cancer care? Jefferson Health is here to tell you

Jefferson Health explains what patients should look for when looking for breast cancer treatment.

When you're diagnosed with breast cancer, your decision on treatment and where you receive it is critical.

Jefferson Health experts offer the latest technology and treatment approaches for all types of breast cancer.

Local Spotlight is joined by Doctor Elena Lamb, Breast Surgical Oncologist with Jefferson's Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, to discuss some of the new advancements in breast cancer care.

She talks to us about what patients should look for when deciding where to get breast cancer treatment and what sets the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center apart from other breast cancer programs.

To learn more, visit JeffersonHealth.org/BreastCancer.