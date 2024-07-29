State-of-the-Art Outpatient Care Designed For Patients, By Patients

Standing 20 stories tall at 1101 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia, the Honickman Center - Jefferson Health's new outpatient care facility - was created to make health care more efficient, convenient and patient-centric.

The Honickman Center is designed to provide a transformative patient experience that evolves with changing needs and changing technologies - and that fits with patients' busy lives.

With virtual check-in and check-out options, onsite parking, multispecialty health services and healing spaces, the Center simplifies the complexities of care by merging individualized treatment with advanced technology.

Here's how patient feedback shaped the Center's forward-thinking design.

One centralized location

The Honickman Center is designed to minimize patient travel and increase their time with caregivers.

With more than 300 exam rooms, 58 infusion chairs, 10 operating rooms for outpatient procedures and 6 endoscopy rooms, the Center provides a broad range of clinical specialties in one location.

To further streamline the patient experience, the Honickman Center also offers on-site parking with valet, lab services, imaging, an in-house retail pharmacy, and more.

Welcoming and open waiting areas, a patient cafe and a variety of quiet spaces offer patients comfortable and relaxing settings. Stantec Architecture/Tom Holdsworth Photography

An easy-to-navigate experience

Before they arrive for their appointment, most patients will be able to check in, register or manage co-pays virtually.

When they arrive, patients are greeted by a Honickman Center ambassador who will help direct them to their destination.

If patients prefer to check in on-site, kiosks in the lobby are there to streamline that experience. And when it is time to check out, the process can be managed virtually from the patient's exam room.

The Honickman Center is also designed to be accessible for people of all ages and all physical and cognitive abilities - with ample lighting, clear wayfinding signage, soft flooring materials, handrails, grab bars and ramps.

The Center even offers convenience "stops" for therapy pets.

Highly advanced exam chairs facilitate smooth transfers for wheelchair users or for those who need help to transition comfortably from standing to sitting.

And the exam chairs also capture biometric measurements that sync automatically with the patient's medical records.

Spaces are designed to accommodate neurodiverse patients and anyone who can benefit from sensory-calming waiting areas and spaces that limit visual distractions and noise. Exam rooms are built to feel like living rooms and bathrooms are spacious and private. The Center also features a quiet healing garden, café seating and specially designed chairs that reduce noise levels.

Advanced technology

Advanced technology is available throughout the Honickman Center to diagnose and treat patients, and to help ensure the best possible outcomes. The Center features high-touch patient-facing technology to promote a collaborative and convenient approach to care.

Exam rooms are built with interactive whiteboards where patients can teleconference others - like loved ones or other medical professionals - into conversations. And patients can check out virtually from their exam rooms when their appointment concludes - expediting the process in a quiet, private space.

An anchor for comprehensive care

Comprehensive care is at the heart of creating a great healthcare experience. Research shows that quiet zones, green spaces and art contribute to patient well-being and care, so the Honickman Center features a range of calming visuals and art on every floor, and a rooftop terrace with a serene garden space and sweeping city views.

The Center strives to deliver an efficient, convenient, comfortable experience that considers the person holistically - and that can, in turn, become an anchor for comprehensive, patient-centered care.