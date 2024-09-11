The center offers a full range of services under one comprehensive healthcare provider.

Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation helps patients every step of the way

PHILADELPHIA -- Imagine finding a full range of rehabilitative services under one comprehensive healthcare provider.

Patients can access advanced clinical inpatient and outpatient care throughout the Greater Philadelphia area at two specialty hospitals, four satellite locations, and more than 35 outpatient locations.

With a combined legacy of expertise in brain trauma, stroke, and spinal cord injuries rehabilitation, unparalleled diagnostic labs, pioneering technology and new and innovative treatments, here are four reasons why Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation is a top choice for rehabilitative care.

A Full Range of Programs

Whether a patient needs outpatient services for concussion, speech or balance disorders, or inpatient care for spinal cord, brain injuries or stroke, Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation's experts are there at every step of a patient's specialized treatment plan.

The full range of programs includes a federally funded Traumatic Brain Injury Model Systems of Care-one of only 16 in the nation - and a nationally recognized program for spinal cord injury.

Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation is also home to the Philadelphia region's most experienced stroke teams, bringing patients the latest advances in neurological rehab with access to clinical research through the Jefferson Moss Rehabilitation Research Institute.

Advances in Education and Research

Expanded educational opportunities at Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation-like comprehensive residency training programs - help inform the next generation of rehabilitative experts.

Patients at Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation's hospitals receive the latest treatments from board-certified physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors, as well as occupational, physical and speech therapists.

Through the Jefferson Moss Rehabilitation Research Institute, Jefferson clinicians remain at the forefront of understanding how the human brain heals and communicates with the body. This team of scientific experts integrate the latest advances in neurorehabilitation research with clinical care.

Improved Outcomes

As a pioneer in using rehabilitation robotics and technology to treat and assess neurological disorders, Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation uses technology to improve patient outcomes.

That includes the use of motorized exoskeletons to help patients learn to walk again, or virtual and augmented reality displays to help with motor control, balance and arm use. These technologies offer patients highly individualized treatment options.

Enhanced Access for the Community

Through an initiative to enhance access to treatment for traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress, and to support overall wellbeing for veterans and first responders, Jefferson launched the MossRehab Institute for Brain Health. The Institute is designed to offer family support while addressing the patient's emotional, physical and social needs so that patients can get back to their lives faster.