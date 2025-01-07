Affordable Care Act open enrollment deadline is fast approaching | Local Spotlight

Open enrollment for the ACA provides an opportunity for people who don't get health insurance through work or another program.

Open enrollment for the ACA provides an opportunity for people who don't get health insurance through work or another program.

Open enrollment for the ACA provides an opportunity for people who don't get health insurance through work or another program.

Open enrollment for the ACA provides an opportunity for people who don't get health insurance through work or another program.

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- Highmark Inc. and its Blue-branded affiliates proudly cover the insurance needs of approximately 7 million members in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York and West Virginia. Its diversified businesses serve group customer and individual needs across the United States through dental insurance and other related businesses.

Local Spotlight is joined by Mike Pelino, Director Market Strategy & Analytics, Federal Markets at Highmark.

He explains that open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) provides an opportunity for people who don't get health insurance through work or another government program, like Medicare or Medicaid, to choose high-quality, low-cost coverage. ACA open enrollment runs through January 15, 2025, so the deadline to sign up is fast approaching.

The ACA has a plan for every lifestyle and need... from young adults leaving their parents' health coverage, to older Americans transitioning from employer-based insurance to millions of entrepreneurs just looking for a good health plan for a good price.

For more information on Highmark's 2025 ACA health insurance products, visit Highmark.com or call 833-606-1039.