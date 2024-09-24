How Main Line Health's Mirmont Treatment Center is helping those in alcohol, drug recovery

Main Line Health outlines how their Mirmont Treatment Center is helping those in recovery from alcohol and drug abuse.

National Recovery Month is observed every September to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the emergence of a strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and communities who make drug and alcohol recovery in all its forms possible.

Dr. Dan Neff, from Mirmont Treatment Center, part of Main Line Health joins Local Spotlight to shed some light on this important topic.

Dr. Neff specializes in mental health and addiction and helps us understand the intricate connections between these disorders.

He discusses a critical aspect of recovery: the relationship between mental health and addiction, also known as co-occurring disorders.

These intertwined conditions pose unique challenges but also offer unique opportunities for recovery.

He also talks to us about some effective strategies and integrated treatment approaches for managing both mental health issues and addiction.

To learn more, visit MainLineHealth.org/WellAheadPhilly.