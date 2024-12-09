Nerve damage is a seldom-discussed side effect of obesity

PHILADELPHIA -- People who are obese often develop Type 2 diabetes, and ne side effect of that is nerve damage in the hands, feet, and legs.

But there's been very little attention to this neuropathy, and how bariatric surgery can help.

Kathy Tomasky of Northeast Philadelphia has had a lifelong battle with her weight.

In her 30s she lost over 100 pounds, only to regain it 20 years later.

"The diabetes came, and then the infections came," Kathy remembers.

She also developed numbness and tingling in her hands.

"I could not hold my phone. I could not hold my tablet," she says. That left her unable to do some of her favorite things, like reading and playing games on her tablet.

Frustrated with her health, Kathy headed to her doctor, who recommended Temple Health's bariatrics program.

Dr. Heath Antoine, a Temple surgeon, says obesity-related nerve damage is common, but not well-known.

It can be from obesity itself or diabetes, as excess sugar or fats inflames nerve cells.

"They're dying and they start at the smallest fibers. Smallest fibers are pain and temperature," notes Dr. Antoine.

The longest nerves - to the hands and feet - are affected first.

Dr. Antoine says the neuropathy can touch off a vicious cycle.

"It limits activity. And then when you limit activity, then you also increase the chance of becoming more and more obese," he says.

Bariatric surgery can break that cycle by improving insulin sensitivity.

"You've actually got physically a decrease in the size of the stomach, which leads to smaller servings, which leads to hopefully less of a spike in blood sugars," he says,

He says studies with eyes show that lower, steady levels of sugars let nerves heal themselves.

Kathy says she was initially against surgery because someone she knows had a bad experience with another surgeon. Dr. Antoine eased all her concerns about surgery.

She began moving days after the operation and hasn't stopped since, with long dog walks, and spin classes twice a week.

"Since the surgery, I dropped 73 pounds," Kathy says proudly.

And she's free of numbness.

"I feel like my attitude's changed about life. I changed the way I eat, and I feel so much better because good things are coming into my body," she says.

"I cherish my health. And I want to be around to see my granddaughter grow up," she adds.

"If anybody's out there, that's skeptical, skeptical about getting this surgery done, don't be, because your quality of life will improve a great deal. I mean it," Kathy says emphatically.

Blood sugars which used to be in the 200s are now in the 80s and 90s.

Kathy's also off diabetes drugs. Dr. Antoine says the nerves usually start to improve in three months.