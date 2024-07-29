Atlantic City is the perfect summer getaway

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Atlantic City offers an array of authentic experiences, including gaming, nightlife, diverse dining, shopping, and nonstop entertainment.

Local Spotlight is joined by the Executive Director of the CRDA, Eric Scheffler.

He goes over all the types of experiences Atlantic City has to offer and tells us about the cool new attractions and amenities visitors can explore this summer to make it the perfect summer getaway.

Evan Sanchez, Co-Owner of Cardinal and Hayday Coffee, discusses The Orange Loop and tells us how he thinks it factors into Atlantic City's evolution and objective to provide more than only gaming experiences.

We are also joined by Anthony Caratozzolo, Vice President of Hospitality at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

He describes the recent updates made to the pool area and other reinvestments made in the property.

He explains how they balance updating facilities while still preserving the property's original charm and appeal.

Atlantic City is just a short drive away to explore all the new and iconic experiences.

Guests can visit AtlanticCityNJ.com to discover all they have to offer!