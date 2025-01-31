EnhanceFitness Classes Help Older Adults Get Healthy at PCA-Funded Senior Centers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Paid Sponsor Partnership: Philadelphia Corporation for Aging

Twice a week Sandra Steward leads EnhanceFitness classes at Star Harbor Senior Community Center in Southwest Philadelphia.

Ivy Goldstein takes Steward's class as a member of the senior center.

"She gets you working your body," laughs Goldstein.

Fitness instructor Steward says she just wants those in her class to become more physically able through the exercises; to become more mobile.

"One of the main initiatives of PCA is to make sure that we're providing health and wellness for all of our older adults," says Jacqui Makowski, Senior Center Supervisor for Philadelphia Corporation for Aging (PCA).

"Any time the seniors come in, they have an opportunity to workout," says Janada Carter, Center Manager for Star Harbor Senior Community Center.

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging helps to support 28 senior centers across the city.

"We love it here at Star Harbor," says Carter. "We're proud members of the Catholic Social Services through the Archdiocese of Philadelphia."

There are a variety of programs offered at the center.

"Every center is a hub of activity for the older adults in their areas," says Makowski.

Dorothy Beidler says since joining the Star Harbor Senior Community Center, she's enjoyed many activities.

"I do the chair yoga, and I do the EnhanceFitness," she says.

"We do 5 minutes of warmup, 30 minutes of aerobic exercise, and then another 20 minutes of strength training," says Steward.

Her hour-long class has a loyal following.

"She expects a lot from us, and I think she gets a lot from us," says Beidler.

"And I see that it's helping them, so that's what I like," says Steward.

"It keeps us pretty much fit," says Goldstein. "It keeps us from getting stiff."

"I'm seeing a lot of improvement, in terms of their walking," says Steward. "That makes me really feel good."

"Our EnhanceFitness program is currently serving more than 385 active enrollees at this time," says Makowski. "People have benchmarks to meet."

Carter says it's exciting to see the older adults in the class inspire their peers to want to move more.

"With the music, it just really makes you feel like you're at a party at 10:00 in the morning," she says.

In addition to the physical benefits, there are social perks.

"I just like the community of people here. Everybody's so affirming," says Beidler.

"And you're working for the same goal," says Goldstein. "It's like a family here."

"Check it out. Get healthy, get active, and visit us at our senior centers," says Makowski.

Star Harbor Senior Community Center

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging Wellness - EnhanceFitness