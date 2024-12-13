PCA's Golden Voices Festival Highlights Musical Talents of Older Adults

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A growing body of research shows singing with others has the power to boost our moods and improve our health.

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging recently presented a choir concert for older adults, highlighting their musical talents and showcasing the benefits of social bonding.

PCA's second annual Golden Voices Festival featured a bevy of talented choirs from senior centers around the region, including the Golden Age Choir from On Lok House.

Wanda Mitchell, Community Engagement Director for Philadelphia Corporation for Aging, says the event featured "uplifting performances, really representing their communities."

The event was held at KleinLife in northeast Philadelphia.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to get all of the seniors from throughout the community together to share their talents with each other," says Andrea Kimelheim, Active Adult Program Director at KleinLife.

"We're committed to improving the quality of life for older adults and those with disabilities," says Mitchell.

She says another part of PCA's mission is to help older adults "live with independence and dignity," and this event in particular highlights that.

Seven culturally diverse choirs performed at the festival. The event kicked off with KleinLife's choir.

"The name of the choir is Fargenign. It's a Yiddish word," says Kimelheim. "And they sing in English, in Yiddish, in Hebrew and in Russian."

Choirs from Star Harbor Senior Community Center, Philadelphia Senior Center (PSC) on the Avenue of the Arts and PSC - Coffee Cup were featured too.

Northern Living Center's Golden Voices Choir also performed. Regina Smith is the choir director at the center.

"We practice at least three times a week," says Smith. "We get together and we have a great time."

With 94-year-old Lois Kukcinovich on piano.

"Participating in the choir brings joy," says Kukcinovich. "During the pandemic I was home lonely."

She says she took her keyboard to the center to play in her spare time.

"The choir started forming when she started to play," says Smith.

"And I love it. I'm there five days a week," says Kukcinovich.

"With this festival event we're hopeful that people will see it and want to participate in the senior centers," says Mitchell. "And feel the joy and connection from being out and about."

The Southwest Senior Center's choir made it interactive with the center's choir director, Carolyn Sims-Nesmith, asking the audience to sing along.

"So many different cultures, seniors getting together and singing," says Sims-Nesmith. "It was just a great experience."

For more:

-Philadelphia Corporation for Aging

-KleinLife