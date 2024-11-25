Philadelphia Ballet presents George Balanchine's The Nutcracker at the Academy of Music, Dec 6-29

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Paid Sponsor Partnership: Philadelphia Ballet

The holiday classic, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker, returns to the Academy of Music on December 6.

Angel Corella, Artistic Director for Philadelphia Ballet, calls the ballet the number one holiday tradition in Philadelphia.

"It's very exciting," says Corella. "The dancers in the Philadelphia Ballet, they're wonderful."

He says that the holiday feeling will overtake you in the theater when you hear the music of The Nutcracker for the first time.

Tchaikovsky's famous score helps tell the story of Marie and her brother, Fritz.

Corella says they're celebrating Christmas with their parents, who are hosting a beautiful party with many guests when Marie's Uncle Drosselmeyer brings a special gift.

"This gift that is a Nutcracker, and Marie falls in love with it completely," says Corella.

But Fritz takes the Nutcracker and breaks it, leaving Marie upset.

Corella says Drosselmeyer kind of fixes it before the party's end, and once the guests leave, Marie goes to bed. That's when everything in the room becomes gigantic, including the Nutcracker.

"Rats, they start to come in, and then the Nutcracker comes in and defends her," he says. "The Mouse King comes in also and tries to attack her."

Once victory is won, the Nutcracker takes Marie to the Land of Candy.

"And that's where they actually get to meet the Sugar Plum Fairy, her Cavalier. They get to see all the different dancers from all the different countries," he says.

In the end, Marie returns home.

"And we don't really know if it was a dream or if it was reality," says Corella.

Philadelphia Ballet will perform 30 shows, with $10 tickets on opening night, December 6, and a sensory-friendly performance after Christmas.

Corella says The Nutcracker is a wonderful ballet to share with someone who has never been to the ballet.

"It's magical," he says.

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker runs December 6 - 29 at the Academy of Music.

Philadelphia Ballet presents George Balanchine's The Nutcracker | Tickets

Academy of Music

240 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102