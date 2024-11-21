Philadelphia Corporation for Aging offers free community workshops to support caregivers

PHILDELPHIA (WPVI) -- Paid Sponsor Partnership: Philadelphia Corporation for Aging

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging (PCA) recently hosted about 70 people at its headquarters for a free caregiver workshop.

Cheryl Clark-Woods, director of PCA's Caregiver Support Program, says the workshop was meant to enhance the well-being of both the caregiver and the care receiver.

The recent workshop focused on healthy living for your brain and body.

"We always have a wellness activity that we incorporate into the program, as well as a luncheon that allows caregivers to kind of network and connect with other caregivers for support," says Clark-Woods.

It's the first of three workshops PCA will host this fall as part of its Caregiver Support Program.

"The caregiver support program is a program that's intended to specifically support unpaid caregivers in the community," says Clark-Woods.

Caregivers receive assistance, which includes a financial reimbursement for out-of-pocket expenses. These funds can be used to hire a respite worker to give caregivers a break or can be used to purchase caregiving-related supplies.

"The majority of our caregivers care for someone over the age of 60," says Clark-Woods.

The program also provides education and training, offering tips, tools, and strategies to care for caregivers.

Clark-Woods says program participants also receive "access to other community resources that will help them in their caregiving role."

There were guest speakers from ARTZ Philadelphia, Penn State extension and the Alzheimer's Association.

John Byrnes is a Penn State extension educator and volunteers with the Alzheimer's Association.

Byrnes discussed how important it is for caregivers to take care of themselves and how to work on strengthening healthy behaviors.

He says his goal at the workshop was also to "raise the energy of the caregivers and make them feel valuable and cared for."

"Caregiving can be very challenging at times, so it's really important that people take time for themselves to self-care," says Clark-Woods.

Mary Le Gierse spoke about her experience caring for her father who was diagnosed with dementia.

"It's now a full-time job for me," says Le Gierse. "There's a big financial challenge."

She says participating in PCA's Caregiver Support Program has helped ease the financial strain that comes with buying essential supplies for her father.

"It takes a part of that cost away," she says.

"Seeking formal assistance early is really vital to staying healthy and well," says Clark-Woods.

"It's nice to know that there's someone there," says Le Gierse. "There's multiple people out there not just caring for us, but by proxy caring for our loved ones."

"We encourage unpaid caregivers to reach out to PCACares.org to learn more about the Caregiver Support Program," says Clark-Woods.

Caregivers looking for assistance can also call the PCA Helpline at 215-765-9040 for more information.

