Philly Home + Garden Show: Bates Landscaping builds 6abc patio

The Bates landscaping team pulled into the 6abc lot with a plan to transform a little slice of our yard into a landscaped oasis.

Their crew first framed out a 10x10 space then dug into the frozen earth to make it level and stable. They laid down an irregular flagstone patio, framed with boulders and topped with colorful planters and a toasty propane fire pit.

Justin Bates founded Bates Landscaping in 2011. He and his siblings had grown up working in their father's landscape business. Though Justin loved it, he he went to work in the restaurant industry as an adult, but soon found he missed working outdoors. So he cashed out his retirement savings, bought some tools and hired some workers.

He started out of his mother's garage in Lansdowne, mowing lawns for 8-10 customers.

As business grew, his brother, Dylan, came on board, and so did Melissa Blake. She is his lead designer, business development officer and wife. The two met working in that restaurant but she had a background in landscaping, with a degree from Penn State University and experience working at a tree care company.

Justin's sister, Cailee works for the business too and so does Melissa's sister.

Their projects range from simple front yard renovations to give added curb appeal to total backyard transformations with water features and maybe a barrel sauna.

In February, they will participate in the the Philly Home + Garden Show for the first time. In their 30x30 space, they hope to show people how to maximize their outdoor space.

While winter may not be the time most people think of lounging outdoors, they say now is the best time to call. It's when they're designing and sourcing materials for projects they'll complete in the spring.

