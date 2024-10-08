Common fall and winter illnesses in kids and how to prevent them

Main Line Health puts a spotlight on illnesses children may encounter in the fall and winter and how you can prevent them from getting sick.

Main Line Health and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia work together to provide pediatric care to families in the community through the pediatric emergency room and pediatric inpatient unit at Bryn Mawr Hospital.

Through the Main Line Health and CHOP affiliation, the team also provides specialty pediatric care and neonatal intensive care to the community.

Main Line Health's pediatric patients have access to the full breadth and depth of CHOP's world-class pediatric healthcare, even closer to home.

Local Spotlight is joined by Dr. Kelly Bradley-Dodds, a pediatric hospitalist at Bryn Mawr Hospital, part of Main Line Health and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

She'll talk to us about common fall and winter illnesses they see and treat in the pediatric unit and preventative measures you can take to keep your children healthy this time of year.

To learn more, visit MainLineHealth.org/WellAheadPhilly.