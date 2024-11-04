Recognizing EOE, a digestive disorder probably triggered by an allergic reaction

Allergies can even trigger a digestive disease called Eosinophilic Esophagitis, which makes swallowing difficult.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Allergic reactions come in all varieties.

One can even trigger a digestive disease which makes it hard to swallow.

It's known as EOE - Eosinophilic Esophagitis.

For more than 30 years, Mimi Martinez has put her heart and soul into coaching the Amber Owls, a North Philadelphia cheer and dance team.

"Do Action - 5, 6,7, 8," she called out to the team at a recent practice.

A few years ago, her recurring acid reflux seemed to get worse.

"I was having like a hard time swallowing and just in general eating," Mimi recalls.

The diagnosis was something Mimi never heard of: Eosinophilic esophagitis - EOE.

It's a chronic inflammation of the esophagus caused by eosinophils

"Eosinophils are a type of white blood cell that in our body, can fight allergies, can fight infections," says Dr. Neena Mohan, a Temple Health gastroenterologist.

Dr. Mohan says the cells aren't normally in the esophagus.

But when they are, it becomes inflamed, doesn't contract properly, and is narrowed by rings like these.

"Sometimes, some of the food becomes lodged in your throat," Mimi says.

Other signs include heartburn that doesn't respond to treatment.

"Sometimes it could be chest pain or regurgitation, or occasionally even upper abdominal pain," Dr. Mohan says.

Dr. Mohan says EOE is probably an allergic reaction combined with genetics.

"This leads to hypersensitivity and a hyperactive immune system in your esophagus," she explains.

"It robs you of your ability to enjoy food in general," says Mimi. "You can't just sit down and have a good meal with anybody."

Eliminating 1 or more trigger foods like cow's milk, wheat, soy, eggs, fish, or nuts may help, along with anti-reflux drugs, steroids, and new targeted medicines.

Mimi is still seeking the right mix of food changes and medications to control her EOE. Unfortunately, due to the biologic drug she is on for her psoriatic arthritis, Mimi can't take a biologic medication which can control EOE.

In the meantime, she uses a basic strategy to deal with it..

"You try to drink a lot of water and take smaller bites," she notes. "You constantly gotta have water with you. Like you just can't, you can't just grab something and eat it."

EOE was only recognized as a disease in the 1990s, so doctors are still learning about it.

However, there is a lot of research underway, with new medications in the pipeline.