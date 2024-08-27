Shawnee Playhouse is a historic hub for performing arts in the Poconos

Shawnee Playhouse continues to be a cornerstone of the Poconos, offering a wide array of performances and programs that bring the community together through the arts.

Founded in 1904, the Playhouse has become a cultural beacon, providing a space where local talent and audiences come together to celebrate the performing arts.

Whether it's a children's play, a musical like "My Fair Lady," or a sensory-friendly show, the Shawnee Playhouse offers something for everyone.

Local performers, including educators like David Arzberger and Sarah McCarroll, find an outlet for their creative passions on its stage.

Executive Director Midge McClosky notes the playhouse's significance as one of the few dedicated theater venues in the area, providing a much-needed outlet for creative expression.

For more on their upcoming shows visit shawneeplayhouse.org.

Shawnee Playhouse | Instagram | Facebook

552 River Rd, P.O. Box 67, Shawnee on Delaware, PA 18356, USA