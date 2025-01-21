Speaking up and exploring options for pelvic prolapse

Motherhood, chronic coughing, heavy lifting are just some of the reasons for pelvic organ prolapse.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some women have never heard of pelvic organ prolapse.

Others are confused or ashamed they're experiencing it.

A Northeast Philadelphia woman is sharing her experience so others will seek help.

Sheila Gleeson-Boyle is over 60, but this home-care nurse isn't slowing down.

"I do a lot of wound care - so wrapping legs, lifting legs, or doing pressure ulcer care," and turning patients, explains Sheila.

The heavy lifting, and having big babies -

"I had two 9-pound children, and then the third one was 10 pounds, 12 ounces," Sheila says...

....probably contributed to Sheila's pelvic organ prolapse.

Dr. Jess Beausang, a Temple Health urogynecologist, says it happens when one or more of the pelvic organs drop from their normal position.

"They are bringing the other organs that are close down with," Dr. Beausang says, adding, "She may feel that like something is falling out or pushing down."

In recent years, that heaviness wore Sheila down.

"Going in and out of people's homes, going up and down steps, carrying a heavy bag," Sheila says, "I would come home to my husband, I'd be like, I can't do this anymore."

"Almost a third of women will experience prolapse," Dr. Beausang says.

She says having children, being menopausal, and heavy lifting are indeed risk factors.

So are obesity, chronic coughing from lung diseases, and diseases that weaken connective tissue.

She says treatment options depend on the severity.

Pelvic floor therapy is usually the first step.

"Which is working with a specialized therapist to help identify the pelvic floor muscle and strengthen it," the doctor says.

That may relieve symptoms, though it won't move organs back into place.

And Dr. Beausang says pelvic floor therapy patients often return for more robust treatment.

Another widely-used non-surgical option is a pessary, a device that temporarily supports the organs.

Surgery is the permanent fix, and there again, there are options.

"We do have a variety of surgical techniques and methods where we can actually tailor the surgery to what a patient might want," the doctor says.

For Sheila, a minimally invasive hysterectomy was the answer.

"It has changed my life. I can't believe I didn't do it sooner," she says. And now, she has no discomfort during her challenging days at work.

Sheila says her quality of life has gone from a 3 or 4 to a 10.

Dr. Beausang says for the most up-to-date diagnostics and treatment on this condition, women need to see a urogynecologist.