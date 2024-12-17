Tinseltown Holiday Experience

Atlantic City (WPVI) -- The Atlantic City Tinseltown Holiday Experience is back, lighting up the entire resort with festive events and décor throughout the 2024 holiday season!

From tree-lightings and dazzling displays to spectacular holiday pop-up experiences, live entertainment, a Cocktail-Mocktail Trail, holiday shopping, and so much more.

Local Spotlight is joined by New Jersey CRDA Deputy Executive Director Maisha Moore who shares what she thinks makes Atlantic City one of the best Christmas towns.

Chris Downey, Vice President of Casino Operations at Tropicana Atlantic City discusses the holiday-themed activations and happenings at Tropicana and the importance of offering visitors unique experiences year-round.

And Kevin Couch, Culinary Director at Cuba Libre in Atlantic City discusses the significance of being in The Quarter at Tropicana for 20 years and shares what the Cuba Libre menu will offer during this year's Atlantic City Tinseltown Holiday Experience.

Visit ACTinseltown.com for more information.