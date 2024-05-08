Fox Chase-Temple Urologic Institute is advancing treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia

Fox Chase-Temple Urologic Institute is advancing treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia through new and minimally invasive techniques.

Fox Chase-Temple Urologic Institute is advancing treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia through new and minimally invasive techniques.

Fox Chase-Temple Urologic Institute is advancing treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia through new and minimally invasive techniques.

Fox Chase-Temple Urologic Institute is advancing treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia through new and minimally invasive techniques.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a noncancerous enlargement of the prostate gland, is the most common benign tumor found in men.

BPH produces symptoms by obstructing the flow of urine through the urethra.

Symptoms related to BPH are present in about one in four men by age 55, and in half of 75-year-old men.

However, treatment is only necessary if symptoms become bothersome.

The Fox Chase-Temple Urologic Institute is advancing treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia through new and minimally invasive techniques.

Doctor Steven Sterious, a Surgeon at Fox Chase-Temple Urologic Institute, explains what benign prostatic hyperplasia is and how common it is.

Dr. Sterious also discusses what symptoms to look out for and treatment options available.

Dr. Steve Sterious is one of the pioneering surgeons to offer a new minimally invasive treatment for enlarged prostate called Aquablation Therapy, which uses waterjets to remove the unhealthy tissue.

Dr. Sterious has been involved in the research of this new treatment and is now offering this to Philadelphia residents.

Visit TempleHealth.org to learn more.