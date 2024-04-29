Philadelphia Ballet closes out season with The Dream and George Balanchine's Prodigal Son

The Philadelphia Ballet is wrapping up its season at the Academy of Music with two classics, one comedy and one drama.

As the Philadelphia Ballet continues to celebrate its 60th season, the company is dancing The Dream.

Frederick Ashton's The Dream is adapted from William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

"There's a lot of comedy involved," says Angel Corella, Artistic Director for Philadelphia Ballet.

It's paired with the dramatic Prodigal Son.

Shelly Power, Executive Director of Philadelphia Ballet, says Prodigal Son is "one of these deep stories about unconditional love."

"It's one of the few storied ballets of George Balanchine and we always want to keep our father figure in all of our programs," says Corella.

"The juxtaposition of the two pieces is really going to be an experience for the audience," says Power.

There will be five performances over four days at the Academy of Music.

Corella says A Midsummer Night's Dream is a cute story about summer love and all these different fairies.

There are many principal dancers.

"Titania and Oberon and Puck - they're the three main characters," says Corella. "It's a lot of twists in the story."

"It's hard to do ballets with comedy in it, because you have to have that timing, that perfect timing," says Power.

"The dancing is also very, very challenging," says Corella.

He says the most difficult part in the ballet is the part of the donkey since it's played by a male dancer on pointe.

"It's a really, really fun ballet," he says.

Power calls George Balanchine's Prodigal Son, "a beautiful ballet - very deep and meaningful."

Corella says it's about "a son that thinks he could do better on his own," and also "the importance of family."

"There's really the experience of a lot of different emotions," says Power.

"They're both very different, but at the same time, they're telling two very beautiful stories that I think the audience are really going to enjoy," says Corella.

Philadelphia Ballet performs The Dream and George Balanchine's Prodigal Son May 9 - 12 at the Academy of Music.

The Dream and George Balanchine's Prodigal Son | Tickets

Academy of Music

Broad and Locust Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19102