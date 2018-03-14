U.S. & WORLD

$100,000 in jewelry mistakenly thrown in trash

EMBED </>More Videos

$100,000 in jewelry mistakenly thrown out. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 14, 2018. (WPVI)

There was a frantic search at a Georgia landfill when a woman realized she mistakenly threw out $100,000 worth of diamond jewelry.

Sanitation employees were able to narrow down when the trash had arrived at the landfill outside of Atlanta on Friday.

They also knew the jewelry was in a black trash bag.

Employees spent three hours sifting through nearly 10 tons of trash.

They finally came across the bag that had three diamond rings and diamond tennis bracelet inside.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Stephen Hawking's death: NASA and more react
Dog dies after being placed in overhead bin, airline confirms
Family donates embryos after freezer malfunction
Physicist Stephen Hawking dead at the age of 76
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Local students plan to participate in National School Walkout
Clearview Regional cancels classes due to threat
PA House race too close to call, Lamb claims win
Physicist Stephen Hawking dead at the age of 76
Dog dies after being placed in overhead bin, airline confirms
76ers fans give Brent Celek standing ovation
AccuWeather: Windy and Chilly Again Today
Chester public housing complex receives $200K security camera upgrade
Show More
Del. to test mobile driver's licenses in pilot program
Family donates embryos after freezer malfunction
Jake Arrieta arrives, ready to accelerate Phillies' pursuit of a title
Puerto Rico town gets new bridge 6 months after hurricane washed away old one
Study: Stress might be contagious
More News
Top Video
Physicist Stephen Hawking dead at the age of 76
PA House race too close to call, Lamb claims win
Del. to test mobile driver's licenses in pilot program
Boxing program helps Parkinson's patients regain strength
More Video