$100,000 in jewelry mistakenly thrown in trash

There was a frantic search at a Georgia landfill when a woman realized she mistakenly threw out $100,000 worth of diamond jewelry.
Sanitation employees were able to narrow down when the trash had arrived at the landfill outside of Atlanta on Friday.
They also knew the jewelry was in a black trash bag.
Employees spent three hours sifting through nearly 10 tons of trash.
They finally came across the bag that had three diamond rings and diamond tennis bracelet inside.
