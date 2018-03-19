EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3232423" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SJU student reported missing in Bermuda: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 18, 2018

A fourth, more recent, photo of missing 19 year old American visitor Mark Dombroski. If you know his whereabouts, please contact police on 295-0011 immediately. pic.twitter.com/wGcQqCHOXO — BermudaPoliceService (@BermudaPolice) March 18, 2018

The Archmere community keeps Mark Dombrowski ‘17 and the Dombrowski family in our prayers. Come home 🙏🏼💚 pic.twitter.com/znuXZxKDyk — Auks StuCo (@AuksStuCo) March 19, 2018

The Bermuda Rugby Football Union is offering a $1,000 reward for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing 19-year-old St. Joseph's University student."The Bermuda Rugby Football Union is aware of a missing 19-year-old rugby player, Mark Dombroski, that was visiting the Island with his college team, St. Joseph's University, to take part in a local rugby tournament," the BRFU said in a statement Monday morning.They are asking anyone with photos, videos, or information to contact police at 441-295-0011.According to the university, Dombroski, a member of SJU's men's rugby club, was reported missing in Hamilton, Bermuda.Dombroski was last seen around 12 a.m. Sunday in the vicinity of The Dog House on Front Street. He was due to leave Bermuda Sunday."Saint Joseph's University is in touch with Mark's family and Bermuda authorities and continues to pray for his safe return," part of the university's statement read.Dombroski is described as a white male, 6' tall, with close-cut blond hair. Officials say he was wearing khaki pants, a green t-shirt and black shoes.The BRFU says members from all the local rugby clubs and the local community launched an effort to search along the railway trail and other areas across the island for Dombroski.Dombroski is a graduate of Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware and is currently a freshman at St. Joe's."The Archmere community keeps Mark Dombrowski '17 and the Dombrowski family in our prayers. Come home," the Twitter account of the Archmere Academy Student Community posted.------