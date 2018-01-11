EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2930594" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 women sought for drugging, robbing man in Bensalem. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on January 11, 2018.

Bensalem police are looking for two women who allegedly drugged a man in a bar and took him to a hotel room, and then robbed him late last month.The victim told authorities it was New Year's Eve and he was having a good time, drinking in a bar in Manayunk. That's when, he said, he met the two culprits- women he had never seen before."He may have thought he struck gold with two women, who knows," said Bensalem Public Safety Director Fred Harran. "The next thing you know, they know what they were doing, they're going to roofie him or get him so bombed that he passes out for the night."Police are not sure what the women put in the victim's drink, but he work up the next morning in a room at the Holiday Inn Express in Bensalem."His money, wallet, credit card, cell phone and all his belongings are gone," said Harran. "The girls...they are gone, too. They are in the wind."They even took the man's clothing, but that's not all. The culprits then went on a spending spree."They went to a State store, they went to one of our box stores, I think they went to New Jersey to Walmart to go on a shopping spree," said Harran.Before it was all over, Police said they had racked up $7500 in charges and withdraws.Police said the surveillance pictures are of such high quality it's likely some of our viewers might recognize them.In fact, Fred Harran thinks there might be other victims out there. He said he hopes they are willing to come forward and provide them with information that could lead to the women's capture.------