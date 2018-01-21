Family hopes large reward will help solve murder case

A widow from Chester County was beaten to death inside her own home. Her family is hoping a six-figure reward will help catch the person responsible.Brother of the victim, Mike McDonald said, "My sister Denise was probably my best friend."Mike McDonald says his sister, 62-year-old Denise Barger was a wonderful woman to all who knew her."She is the type of person who is fiercely loyal to her friends, she's been a terrific model and a terrific person to all of her nieces and nephews," McDonald said.McDonald's daily routine included going to Barger's house along the 900 block of Heatherstone Drive in Berwyn, every morning."Normally I would take my dog over there, Denise would watch our dog every day," McDonald said.That's just what he was doing at 9 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2016."So I went over there that morning to drop the dog off, the doors were all locked which is a little odd," McDonald said.When he let himself into the house, McDonald called for Barger, but didn't get a response. When he searched, he found her body on the floor upstairs."That somebody broke into her house, beat her to death and whoever the coward is still walking the street, that's wrong," McDonald said.Detective Dan McFadden of Tredyffrin Twp. Police Department said, "At this time we believe Mrs. Barger knew her attacker and nothing was taken from the residence."The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $100,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is callAll calls will remain anonymous."If you know the person if you know something about it, know something about the circumstances I implore you to please call," McDonald said.------