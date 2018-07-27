Kensington junkyard issued official shut-down notice after fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --An official shut-down notice has been issued against a Kensington junkyard that burned for more than 12 hours earlier this month.
License and Inspections say that the junkyard on the 2200 block of Somerset Street cannot accept any new materials until it makes a number of changes.
They include creating clear fire lanes and reducing its scrap piles.
The junkyard has been cited multiple times in the past few years for violations.
