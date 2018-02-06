Skimming device found on bank ATM in Bristol Borough

Police in Bucks County is looking for a man and woman who installed a skimming device on a bank ATM.
This is a picture of the suspects early Friday morning outside Penn Community Bank on Mill Street in Bristol Borough.
The same man returned Monday morning and with the help of another man, they removed it.
Police say the group is also responsible for a skimmer in Levittown.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsskimmingatmbankBristol Borough
pennsylvania newsskimmingatmbankBristol Borough