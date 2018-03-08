1 arrested, 1 sought in violent Center City sexual assault

Philadelphia police have arrested one suspect but are still searching for another in a violent sexual assault that happened this past weekend.Police arrested Kenneth Faixmel, also known as Rashawn Spann, around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.Faixmel, 38, is charged with a number of offenses.Police said he is accomplice that can be seen in the surveillance video that was released earlier this week, and they say he actually removed the victim's bag from her shoulder during the assault.Police said Faixmel has 41 prior offenses - mostly thefts.Police have also released the name and photo of the suspect they believe is responsible for that violent sexual assault. Detectives are actively searching for this man and asking for the public's help in finding him.Police said that man, Archie Swinson, known as Archie Moore, 44, sexually assaulted the woman on Sunday, March 4th in Center City.Swinson is known to frequent the 1200 block of Ludlow St., the 300 block of South Broad and the 5600 block of Rodman St.Police the violent assault happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Lombard Street.Surveillance video shows the suspect grabbing and strangling the victim and then pulling her onto the 400 block of South Watts St. where police say he punched her, sexually assaulted her and stole her bag.According to investigators, the victim suffered significant facial injuries.Police said the surveillance video was a big piece of the investigation and making today's arrest."Where they caught him two to three blocks north - they caught him at 1300 Locust. It happened 1300 Lombard so just staying tight in that area and keeping track of what you saw in that video - being black and white wasn't optimal but it was enough for them to be reasonably certain it was him when they stopped him," said Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.Swinson is considered dangerous; police say do not approach him if you see him.If you have any info, you are asked to contact the special victims unit.------