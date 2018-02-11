1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

One dead two injured following shooting in Southwest Philly: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 11, 2018 (WPVI)

By
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police said the calls for help came just before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

A barrage of bullets sprayed at 75th and Elmwood streets in Southwest Philadelphia, three people left shot and a car riddled with bullets.

"When I came out I saw the young man on the ground, the car was shot up and people were just running all around him, and another man sitting there holding him," said Melissa Haines.

Police said a 23-year-old man was hit in the neck and chest and a 24-year-old man was shot in the hip.

Both were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. The 23 year old died at the hospital, the other man is in stable condition, according to authorities.

A third man, a 21 year old, was shot in the right leg and taken to the same hospital by private car. Officials said he is listed in stable condition.

EMBED More News Videos

Triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 6 p.m., February 11, 2018


"As I drove by, I saw the driver side window blown out, and apparently someone was shot," said John Stopyra. "Someone was still in the vehicle."

Police have not said if all three victims were targeted or if they knew the gunman.

The violence has left many who live in the neighborhood rattled.

"It is usually a working-class neighborhood. People come and go," said Haines. "We don't have this."

Police described the suspects as two black man who were wearing black clothing at the time of the incident. They were last seen going eastbound in the rear driveway of 7400 Elmwood Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philly newsgunsgun violencehomicidehomicide investigation
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Flooding a concern in several areas
McConaughey buys ad congratulating Foles on Super Bowl
Colts hire Frank Reich as new head coach
AccuWeather: Turning Sunny Monday
Culture of fear? Lane Johnson critiques Patriot Way
Nick Foles 'owns' the Patriots, Google says
2 killed in West Goshen Township crash
Officials: Correctional officer shoots just-released inmate after attack
Show More
Plane with 71 aboard crashes near Moscow
Witness describes seeing survivor walk out of flames of Grand Canyon chopper crash
Car explosion reported outside Northern Liberties club
Evesham Twp. police warn of possible "lethal heroin"
Choir entertains hotel with rendition of the national anthem
More News
Top Video
Choir entertains hotel with rendition of the national anthem
Nick Foles 'owns' the Patriots, Google says
Highlights from Super Bowl LII and the Eagles' parade
Jason Kelce, Beau Allen sign autographs in Havertown
More Video