1 dead, 2 injured in crash at Delaware Park Racetrack and Casino

One person is dead and two people were rushed to Christiana Hospital after a car crash on the grounds of the Delaware Park Racetrack and Casino in Stanton.The head-on crash involving two vehicles happened before 5 p.m. Saturday at Delaware Park and Fairplay boulevards.One person died in the crash and two others are in critical condition.It's still not clear how it happened.State police are still on the scene piecing together information.