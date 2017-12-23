1 dead, 2 injured in crash at Delaware Park Racetrack and Casino

1 dead, 2 injured in crash at Delaware Park Racetrack and Casino. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on December 22, 2017.

STANTON, Del. (WPVI) --
One person is dead and two people were rushed to Christiana Hospital after a car crash on the grounds of the Delaware Park Racetrack and Casino in Stanton.

The head-on crash involving two vehicles happened before 5 p.m. Saturday at Delaware Park and Fairplay boulevards.

One person died in the crash and two others are in critical condition.

It's still not clear how it happened.

State police are still on the scene piecing together information.

